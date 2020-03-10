Culture - Sports Dak Lak Museum receives exhibits from collectors The Dak Lak Museum in the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak held a ceremony receiving artefacts and opening an exhibition to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the victory of Buon Ma Thuot city.

Culture - Sports Vietnam-Malaysia World Cup qualifier match postponed The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced that all World Cup 2022 qualifiers during March and June are to be delayed due to fears about the COVID-19 outbreak, with all matches now set to take place during October and November, including three matches involving the Vietnamese men’s football team.