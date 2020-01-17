Health Stroke centre at Da Nang hospital meets world’s gold treatment quality The stroke centre at Da Nang Hospital was granted a certificate by the World Stroke Association on January 9 for meeting gold treatment quality standards.

Health Vietnam strives to maintain replacement fertility this year Vietnam’s population and family planning work in 2019 faced difficulties, especially in communications due to decreased funding, heard a conference in Hanoi on January 9.

Health SaVipharm kicks off construction of high-tech R&D centre The SaVi Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company (SaVipharm) held a ceremony on January 9 to receive the EU GMP Certificate and kick off construction of a high-tech R&D centre in HCM City.

Health Vietnam has 66 traditional medicine hospitals Vietnam had 66 traditional medicine hospitals as of the end of 2019, an increase of two compared to the number in 2018, it was reported at a conference on January 7 of the Agency of Traditional Medicine Administration under the Health Ministry.