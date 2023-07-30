Rice is one of the commodities seeing an increase in export turnover in the first six months of this year.

According to the General Department of Customs, about 4.27 million tonnes of rice worth 2.3 billion USD was shipped abroad in the reviewed period, rising 22.2% in volume and 34.7% in value year on year.

India's official ban on rice exports will make world rice prices increase sharply in the coming time. Vietnam is in the world's top three rice exporters, so it will have advantages in shipping rice abroad, especially in terms of selling prices.

To achieve the target of export growth this year, the Ministry of Industry and Trade is continuing to support businesses through training and improving understanding to make effective use of rules of origin. Trade promotion activities are being promoted./.

