Culture - Sports Vietnam impresses visitors at cultural festival in Egypt Vietnam is leaving strong impression on visitors at the Sakia Exhibition for Cultural Services, which opened in the Egyptian capital city of Cairo on February 22.

Culture - Sports Keeping the sound of traditional Khen alive Khen (panpipes) plays a significant role in the culture and spiritual life of the Mong ethnic minority people in the northernmost province of Ha Giang. People have therefore spared no effort to make khen and teach younger generations how to play the instrument.

Culture - Sports WBA Asia Boxing Championship to take place in Vietnam for first time Three continental-level matches of the WBA Asia Boxing Championship (LEAD: BORN TO LEAD) will take place at the Saigon Sports Club in Ho Chi Minh City on March 25, the Ho Chi Minh City Boxing Federation (HBF) announced on February 22.