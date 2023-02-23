Measures needed to solve bottlenecks for cultural development: Deputy PM
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on February 22 requested more efforts to address bottlenecks for cultural development while working with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on the National Master Programme on Development of Vietnamese Culture in the 2023-2030 period.
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA)
Appreciating efforts of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and relevant ministries and sectors as well as enthusiastic opinions of experts, artists, and intellectuals in making the programme, Ha stressed the need to promote cultural development in balance and harmony with politics, economy and society.
He urged the ministry to review the underway projects, plans and strategies; as well as urgent issues and new contents in the Conclusion of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the National Culture Conference in November 2021 to be included them in the programme so as to ensure there is no overlap, and there are specific goals and projects until 2025.
An overview of the working session (Photo: VNA)The most important task is to institutionalise the Party's resolutions and guidelines, focus on removing bottlenecks for the development of culture, and build a contingent of artists and writers who meet ideological and political orientations and requirements in the new situation, Ha stressed.
According to the Deputy PM, cultural development must be associated with human development, and the preservation and promotion of tangible and intangible heritage and cultural values.
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung said that the programme aims at revitalising and promoting culture to truly become a solid spiritual foundation of society and an important internal strength, and to ensure sustainable development and safeguarding of the Fatherland./.