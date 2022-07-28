Society Vietnam offers retirees comfortable lifestyle, lower living cost: US magazine Vietnam is a very affordable place to retire, especially for adventurous retirees who appreciate the country's beaches, scenery, food, history, and culture, said a recent article on the website of US based Travel + Leisure magazine.

Society Citizens’ rights to be ensured: Ministry Vietnamese passports are designed in line with international regulations and practices, and arising problems will be settled in conformity with the law to ensure the interests of citizens, stated leaders of the Immigration Department of Vietnam under the Ministry of Public Security on July 28.

Society Soldiers’ remains laid to rest in Kien Giang province Remains of as many as 175 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who laid down their lives while on duty in the southwest border defence war (1977-1979) were re-buried at the Martyrs Cemetery in Ha Tien city, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on July 28.

Society 10-year journey connects seas, islands lovers Over the past decade, Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and “For Beloved Hoang Sa-Truong Sa” Club have connected a large number people and spread love to most remote areas of the Fatherland through many practical and meaningful activities, stated former Vice State President Truong My Hoa, who is also President of Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund.