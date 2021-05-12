Measures put in place to bolster agricultural product exports
Hai Duong lychees shipped to Japan (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - As the production and consumption of agricultural products may face certain difficulties from COVID-19, particularly near the harvest season, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has asked relevant agencies to keep a close watch on the situation and offer timely support to farmers and exporters.
The Plant Protection Department has been urged to keep track of and update plant protection bureaus on changes in China’s phytosanitary regulations to avoid congestion at border gates, while supporting localities to enhance their exports to China, Japan, and the US.
Meanwhile, the Agro Processing and Market Development Authority has been asked to hold meetings with localities and businesses to discuss measures to boost the production and consumption of lychees, longans, and other fruits and vegetables on the domestic market.
It will also hold online conferences with trade counsellors and head of the Vietnamese trade office in China to outline plans to export agricultural products to the country.
And the National Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Assurance Department has been requested to identify feasible measures to ensure the smooth distribution of goods, in particular materials for agricultural production in pandemic-hit localities.
According to the Plant Protection Department, many localities have already made contact to complete procedures for shipments to China, Japan, and the US.
Production unit codes and packaging facilities have been completed in all localities, helping them be ready to ship lychees abroad.
Hoang Trung, Director of the Plant Protection Department, said that the department has asked members to create the best conditions possible for quarantine work, and has joined hands with China’s phytosanitary administration to ensure custom clearance procedures are conducted quickly./.