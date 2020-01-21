Health Health sector promptly gears up for nCoV infections The health sector is prompting actions to prevent the acute pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus (nCoV) from entering Vietnam and gear up to deal with it if infections are reported.

Health Vietnam responds to China’s pneumonia outbreak The Vietnam Public Health Emergency Operation Centre said it was developing response plans and preparing for worst-case scenarios following an outbreak of pneumonia in China.

Health Stroke centre at Da Nang hospital meets world’s gold treatment quality The stroke centre at Da Nang Hospital was granted a certificate by the World Stroke Association on January 9 for meeting gold treatment quality standards.

Health Vietnam strives to maintain replacement fertility this year Vietnam’s population and family planning work in 2019 faced difficulties, especially in communications due to decreased funding, heard a conference in Hanoi on January 9.