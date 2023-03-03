Business Workshop seeks ways to raise Vietnamese coffee’s value Much needs to be done to raise the value of Vietnamese coffee in the international market, experts said at a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on March 4.

Business Nam O village’s fish sauce to feature at Foodex-Japan exhibition The handmade fish sauce ‘Huong Lang Co’ (Ancient Village Savour) will be the only representative product of the central city participating in the Foodex-Japan 2023 – the largest international food and beverage exhibition in Asia on March 7-10.

Business Banks cautious about profit targets for 2023 Commercial banks will hold annual general meetings of shareholders (AGM) next quarter to map out production and business plans for 2023.

Business Vietnam Airlines to resume direct flights between Da Nang and Tokyo The national carrier Vietnam Airlines will resume a direct service between the central beach city of Da Nang to Tokyo's Narita Airport with four flights per week starting from March 26 as part of the 2023-27 promotion and cooperation agreement with the central city.