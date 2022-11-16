Society Workshop shares experience in corrupt asset recovery A workshop was held on November 15 in the northern province of Quang Ninh to share experience in asset recovery in corruption and economic crime cases.

Society Can Tho, US step up health, education cooperation Authorities of Can Tho and representatives of the US Consulate General in HCM City agreed to boost their comprehensive cooperation in health, education and renewable energy at their November 15 meeting in the Mekong Delta city.

Society Dong Nai focuses on building model new-style rural areas The southern province of Dong Nai, a leading locality in implementing the national target programme on new-style rural area building, is making efforts to continue to promote the building of exemplary new-style rural areas.

Society People-to-people diplomacy helps foster Vietnam-Argentina ties The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) held a workshop in Hanoi on November 14, highlighting contributions of people-to-people diplomacy to Vietnam-Argentina relations of the occasion of the 25th founding anniversary of the Argentina-Vietnam Culture Institute (December 18).