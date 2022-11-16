Measures sought to enhance efficiency of law communications work among OVs
An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A conference was jointly held by the Ministry of Justice’s Law Dissemination and Education Department and Vietnam News Agency’s Vietnam Law and Legal Forum Magazine in Hanoi on November 15 to discuss measures to strengthen communications work on policies and laws among overseas Vietnamese (OV) community.
Addressing the ceremony, Editor-in-Chief of the magazine Cao Thi Mai Phuong called the community of 5.3 million Vietnamese living and working in 130 countries and territories an important resource for the national construction, development and defence.
Phuong held that the popularisation of policies and laws of Vietnam to OVs has contributed to ensuring the community understand clearly and correctly the Party and State’s policies and laws in general and those related to OV affairs in particular.
Meanwhile, Deputy Director Phan Hong Nguyen of the department highlighted the need to popularise draft policies and laws regarding the rights and obligations of OVs.
Drafting agencies should build specific plans to carry out communications on the contents, focusing on rights and obligations of Vietnamese citizens in general and overseas Vietnamese in particular as well as issues concerning civil status, citizenship, authentication; entry and exit; and the State’s protection policies for Vietnamese citizens abroad, Nguyen said.
Deputy Director of the Law Dissemination and Education Department Phan Hong Nguyen addresses the event (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen underscored the necessity to enhance cooperation between press agencies, the drafting agency and diplomatic agencies in carrying out public communications work about draft policies and laws to overseas Vietnamese so as to ensure multidimensional, objective and accurate information.
He also stressed the need to train and enhance the capacity of officials and journalists involving in the activities.
Head of the Legal Department under of the State Committee for OV Affairs Pham Thi Thu Huong pointed to a number of problems in the popularisation of draft laws to OV community, including those in language./.
