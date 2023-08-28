Measures sought to ensure information safety in digital transformation
Up to 9,519 cyberattacks are recorded in July alone. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Apart from benefits, digital transformation has posed risks of cybersecurity to State agencies and businesses, heard a recent workshop and exhibition on information safety in the southern region.
Speaking at the August 25 event, Pham Huy Hoang, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Information Security Association (VNISA) - South Branch, pointed to new threats associated with ChatGPT, while many users are not fully aware of information safety.
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc noted that measures are needed to ensure information safety during digital transformation – an irreversible trend.
Statistics by the National Cyber Security Centre under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC)’s Authority of Information Security show that up to 9,519 cyberattacks were recorded in July alone.
The centre averted 926 fake websites, including those in the banking sector and financial organisations, it said.
However, many agencies and organisations have yet to pay due attention to information safety, and the work has remained ineffective although up to 69% of organisations have specialised units, according to a survey by the VNISA - South Branch.
Tran Minh Triet, Vice Chairman of the VNISA - South Branch, advised businesses to protect personal information of their employees and customers, roll out solutions to ensure information safety, using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), and invest more in personnel in this regard./.