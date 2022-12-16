Business Noi Bai airport expects 80,000 passengers on peak day during Lunar New Year season The Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi is expected to serve 450 flights and up to 80,000 passengers on the peak day during the travel season for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday (Tet) – Vietnam’s biggest and longest traditional festival.

Business Construction starts for biomass power plant using rice husk fuel in Hau Giang Hau Giang Bioenergy Joint Stock Company (HBE) held a groundbreaking ceremony for a biomass power plant using rice husk as fuel with a total investment of 875 billion VND (36.5 million USD) in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on December 15.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,650 VND/USD on December 16, down 2 VND from the previous day.