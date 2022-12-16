Measures sought to facilitate customs clearance at Vietnam-China border gates
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh and Executive Vice Chairwoman of People's Government of China’s Guangxi Cai Lixin recently discussed measures to facilitate customs clearance of goods via border gates of the two countries.
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh speaks at the online conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh and Executive Vice Chairwoman of People's Government of China’s Guangxi Cai Lixin recently discussed measures to facilitate customs clearance of goods via border gates of the two countries.
At the online conference assessing the implementation of the 2021-2023 action plan between the two sides held on December 14, the two officials said that it is a good chance to exchange measures and orientations for future cooperation in order to realise the common perception of the two countries' high-ranking leaders after the recently successful China visit by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong; and to discuss solutions to ensure smooth customs clearance and prevent congestion of goods at border gates between Vietnam and Guangxi before, during and after the Lunar New Year 2023.
Khanh asked for a closer cooperation between Guangxi and Vietnam’s border localities to improve the efficiency of customs clearance at border gates to avoid the recurrence of congestions like in late 2021.
Executive Vice Chairwoman of People's Government of China’s Guangxi Cai Lixin (C) (Photo: VNA)Deputy Minister Khanh proposed the resumption of customs clearance at Coc Nam-Nonghuai border gate pairs, as well as the restoration of operations of other pairs such as Binh Nghi-Ping Erguan, and Hoanh Mo-Dongzhong.
He also suggested the two sides intensify cooperation to improve the capacity of Vietnam's railway transport to China through Guangxi.
Cai Lixin said that the Guangxi government has established a specialised committee to support the customs clearance of Vietnamese agricultural products in the year-end peak season.
In addition, authorities of Guangxi are also urgently studying the resumption of customs clearance at eligible border gates to ease pressure on operating ones./.