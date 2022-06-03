Measures sought to facilitate offshore wind power development
The Danish Embassy in Vietnam and the Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) jointly held a conference in Hanoi on June 2 to discuss measures to promote the development of offshore wind power in Vietnam.
Participants held that Vietnam boasts offshore wind power potential of up to 160GW, while the national Power Development Plan 8 (PDP VIII) also sets a target of developing 7GW of offshore wind power in 2030.
However, he pointed to various barriers that should be removed to promote the development of this kind of energy.
Nguyen Manh Cuong from the Institute of Energy said that there are two options for Vietnam - increasing the transmission of power from the south where the wind power potential is great to the northern region, and developing offshore wind power in the north.
He underlined the significant role of offshore wind power when Vietnam realises its net-zero emission by 2050.
Cuong noted that northern coastal localities have registered the development of 51,000MW of offshore wind power. However, the region aims to develop 4,000MW, which means only most feasible projects will be selected.
According to Cuong, one of the problems in the power connection is a lack of planning for an undersea cable system connecting offshore wind power projects to minimise impacts on ecosystems, marine transportation and fishermen's livelihoods.
He also pointed to the need to ensure the harmony in interests of all parties involving in wind power projects, and making administrative procedures in the field simpler.
Meanwhile, Stuart Livesay, General Director of La Gan wind power project, held that in order to avoid risks, Vietnam should soon design relevant planning and give detailed guidance to businesses in developing offshore wind power.
Pham Nguyen Hung, Vice Director of the Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority, said that the Electricity Law, which is being revised, is a breakthrough step by the Government to allow the private sector to involve themselves in investing in power transmission grid.
He said that the MoIT is working to draft documents guiding the implementation of the revised law, adding that currently, some private firms have engaged in investing in power grid, but the inter-region grid must be invested by the State.
Hung also pointed to need for renovating the investment procedure and management of offshore wind power projects to facilitate their implementation./.