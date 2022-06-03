Environment Endangered animals to be protected in Quang Ngai, Dong Nai provinces The People’s Committee of central province of Quang Ngai has assigned the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to work with relevant agencies and localities for measures and a plan on preserving rare monkeys on Hon Tra Island in Binh Son district’s Binh Dong Commune.

Environment Fulbright University helps improve natural capital management in Mekong Delta Leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a working session with a delegation from Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management (FSPPM) under Fulbright University Vietnam on the implementation of the Natural Capital Management project in the Mekong Delta region.

Environment Two endangered animals handed over to national park Two critically endangered animals have been put under protection of the Cuc Phuong National Park in northern Ninh Binh province after they were found near residential areas, the national park announced on June 1.