Business Binh Phuoc moves to improve FDI capital quality, effectiveness The southeastern province of Binh Phuoc had targeted to draw in 2-2.5 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) during the period from 2021 to 2025 and 5-6 billion USD from 2026 to 2030.

Business VinFast to join 2023 Canadian International AutoShow Domestic auto-maker VinFast, a subsidiary of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, on February 14 announced that it will join 2023 Canadian International AutoShow (CIAS 2023) in Toronto from February 17-26.

Business US ranks among Vietnam’s top trade partners: Minister Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien has hailed the US as one of the top trade partners and importers of Vietnam during a recent reception in Hanoi for US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

Business European firms urged to boost investment in green development for Vietnam Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc had a working session with a delegation of the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) in Hanoi on February 14, during which he expressed a hope that European businesses support and effectively invest in green economic development in Vietnam.