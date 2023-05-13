Business Bank lending interest rates will be cut at appropriate time: SBV chief Reducing interest rates, maintaining interest subsidies, hiking credit limits, and providing unsecured loans to manufacturing businesses are among the demands made by businesses in the south-eastern region to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business Second batch of VinFast VF 8 vehicles arrive in US VinFast, a subordinate automaker of private conglomerate Vingroup, announced the arrival of its second shipment of electric vehicles, consisting of 1,879 VF 8 vehicles, at the Port of Benicia in California.

Business Artificial reef placement proves useful in Ca Mau province After more than three years, a project on placing artificial reefs to protect and enrich fishery resources in combination with tourism development off the southernmost province of Ca Mau has recorded initial encouraging results.