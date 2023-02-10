Business Vietnam’s rice exports predicted to drop in 2023 Vietnam’s rice exports are predicted to reach just 6 million tonnes this year, lower than last year's figure due to limited supply and inventories, said businesses.

Business Vietnam to have 30 airports by 2030: draft planning Vietnam will have a total of 30 airports by 2030 including 14 serving international flights, according to a draft plan that the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has submitted to the Ministry of Transport recently.

Business Work starts on Prenn Pass upgrade, expansion project in Da Lat The People’s Committee of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on February 10 began the upgrade and expansion of the Prenn Pass, the entrance way to Da Lat city from localities in southern Vietnam.