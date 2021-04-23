Vice Chairman of the Hai Phong People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Tho (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) - A conference seeking measures to promote links and partnerships in developing the logistics industry in the northern port city of Hai Phong was held on April 23.



Participants at the meeting, which was jointly organised by the Vietnam Business Forum Magazine of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the municipal People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA), focused discussions on how to improve the competitiveness of Vietnam’s logistics sector.



They also proposed mechanisms and policies to lure more investment in the sector in Hai Phong city.



Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Tho highlighted the strategic position and important role of Hai Phong in developing the key economic region in the north.



Hai Phong holds a key position in the “Two corridors - one economic belt” cooperation framework, and has a strategic relationship with major growth poles in East Asia and Southeast Asia, he said.



The city has seen strong economic growth over the last five years, with its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) surging 13.64 percent, or 2.5 times higher than the country’s average.



Its logistics infrastructure as well as port and transport infrastructure have improved remarkably and are modern and synchronous, providing connections between industrial parks and sea ports.



Participants also pointed out the challenges and difficulties facing the city in developing its logistics industry, in particular the poor quality of human resources, the lack of synchronisation in planning port and logistics networks, and the near absence of cooperation between logistics businesses to form a logistics service supply chain.



According to VCCI President Vu Tien Loc, Vietnam in general and Hai Phong in particular is likely to become a logistics service centre and a transit hub of the world and the region.



The chamber is willing to join hands with the business community to help enterprises providing logistics services improve their competitiveness, he said./.