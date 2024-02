Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA) Brussel (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium on February 21 held an event named “Meet Vietnam” in Brussels, aiming to seek measures to promote the Vietnam-Belgium cooperation in the coming time.



Nearly 130 guests who are representatives from Belgian agencies, universities, businesses, and social organisations attended the event.



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao highlighted the potential for cooperation between the two countries in six key areas including seaport-logistics, modern agriculture, green energy, healthcare-medicine, human resources training, and people-to-people exchange.



Vietnam and Belgium can also cooperate in developing solar energy, wind power, and hydroelectric energy projects, while sharing experience and technology, he added.



In 2022, two-way trade turnover between Vietnam and Belgium increased by nearly 60%, partly thanks to Belgium's export of vaccines and medical products to Vietnam. This shows the great potential for cooperation, not only between the two countries but also between Belgium and ASEAN via Vietnam's geo-economic position as a regional gateway, especially when the demand for high-quality medical products and services is increasing in Vietnam and the region.



Regarding human resources training, the ambassador noted that the two countries can promote cooperation in areas where Vietnam has high demand such as technique, information technology, and management.



First Vice President of the Belgian Senate and President of the Belgium-Vietnam Alliance Andries Gryffroy emphasised that Vietnam - Belgium relationship is a special one that has been built on the foundations of respect, trust, and mutual interests.



He pointed out significant achievements in expanding and strengthening bilateral relations, especially in the fields of economy, trade, and investment. The visits by the two countries' high-ranking ndelegations in the past year are clear evidence of the constantly developing Belgium-Vietnam cooperation, he said.



According to him, Vietnam and



Gryffroy also emphasised the importance of promoting cooperation between organisations and businesses of the two countries and encouraged their exchanges of information, experience, and technology to enhance the effectiveness of cooperation.



He affirmed that he will continue supporting and promoting the cooperative relations between Vietnam and Belgium.



VNA