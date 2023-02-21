Business Binh Thuan focuses on product brand building The south central province of Binh Thuan aims to build brands for local products associated with the protection of geographical indications in order to increase value and affirm the brands of speciality products.

Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau aims to become Southeast Asia’s maritime service centre The southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau is aiming to become a gateway to the sea of the Southeastern region and the country, a national marine economic centre, a maritime service centre of Southeast Asia, and an international-class high-quality tourism centre by 2030.