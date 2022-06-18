Measures sought to strengthen Vietnam-Indonesia trade
The Vietnamese Embassy and Vietnamese Trade Office in Indonesia jointly held a talk with the Vietnamese business community in the country on June 17, aiming to foster trade partnership between the two countries.
Jakarta (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy and Vietnamese Trade Office in Indonesia jointly held a talk with the Vietnamese business community in the country on June 17, aiming to foster trade partnership between the two countries.
The event, held in both in-person and online formats, drew representatives from more than 30 Vietnamese firms operating in Indonesia, including Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, FPT, Sunhouse, Kangaroo, The gioi Di dong, as well as a number of enterprises intending to invest in Indonesia.
This was the first trade exchange activity held in in-person form after COVID-19 is put under control, helping promote investment in the Indonesian market.
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong highlighted the sound relations between Vietnam and Indonesia in all fields, with two-way trade reaching a record of 11 billion USD in 2021. He highly valued the great potential of the 270-million-strong market.
He reaffirmed Vietnam’s wish to boost trade exchange with all countries, including Indonesia, expressing a hope to find out advantages and difficulties for Vietnamese firms and receive their proposals on solutions, thus making Vietnamese investment activities in Indonesia smoother in the future.
Meanwhile, Pham The Cuong, head of the Vietnamese Trade Office in Indonesia, briefed participants on the current situation of the Vietnam-Indonesia economic and trade cooperation and gave an evaluation of advantages, potential and difficulties in the field.
Representatives from Vietnamese businesses pointed to advantages and potential of the Indonesian market, including high population, high demand for e-commerce development, locals’ interest in Vietnamese food, and similarities in culture, history and tourism, and the operation of direct air routes between Vietnam and Indonesia.
They underlined difficulties facing them, including those from Indonesia's domestic market protection policy and tight control over raw materials, high import tax, and lack of staff who can speak Bahasa language and information on business procedures at Muslim markets.
They expressed hope to receive more support from the Vietnamese Embassy in fostering their connectivity and overcome those difficulties.
Ambassador Thong vowed that the embassy will continue to accompany Vietnamese firms during their operations in Indonesia, and roll out measures to remove difficulties facing them./.
The event, held in both in-person and online formats, drew representatives from more than 30 Vietnamese firms operating in Indonesia, including Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, FPT, Sunhouse, Kangaroo, The gioi Di dong, as well as a number of enterprises intending to invest in Indonesia.
This was the first trade exchange activity held in in-person form after COVID-19 is put under control, helping promote investment in the Indonesian market.
Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong highlighted the sound relations between Vietnam and Indonesia in all fields, with two-way trade reaching a record of 11 billion USD in 2021. He highly valued the great potential of the 270-million-strong market.
He reaffirmed Vietnam’s wish to boost trade exchange with all countries, including Indonesia, expressing a hope to find out advantages and difficulties for Vietnamese firms and receive their proposals on solutions, thus making Vietnamese investment activities in Indonesia smoother in the future.
Meanwhile, Pham The Cuong, head of the Vietnamese Trade Office in Indonesia, briefed participants on the current situation of the Vietnam-Indonesia economic and trade cooperation and gave an evaluation of advantages, potential and difficulties in the field.
Representatives from Vietnamese businesses pointed to advantages and potential of the Indonesian market, including high population, high demand for e-commerce development, locals’ interest in Vietnamese food, and similarities in culture, history and tourism, and the operation of direct air routes between Vietnam and Indonesia.
They underlined difficulties facing them, including those from Indonesia's domestic market protection policy and tight control over raw materials, high import tax, and lack of staff who can speak Bahasa language and information on business procedures at Muslim markets.
They expressed hope to receive more support from the Vietnamese Embassy in fostering their connectivity and overcome those difficulties.
Ambassador Thong vowed that the embassy will continue to accompany Vietnamese firms during their operations in Indonesia, and roll out measures to remove difficulties facing them./.