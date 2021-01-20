Business Power transmission output up 2 percent in 2020 Vietnam’s electricity transmission output hit more than 203.8 billion kWh in 2020, fulfilling the plan set by Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) and representing a year-on-year increase of 2 percent, according to General Director of the Electricity of Vietnam National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) Pham Le Phu.

Business 2021 GDP growth may reach 6.72 percent in best-case scenario: Conference Vietnam’s economic growth is projected at 6.17 percent in 2021 in a base-line scenario and may even reach 6.72 percent in the best-case scenario, heard a conference held in Hanoi on January 20.

Business Tourism recovery critical for Hanoi’s 2021 growth: Official Hanoi’s tourism sector needs to quickly restructure or risk falling behind other localities and struggling to post growth, given the sector’s recovery will be a decisive factor in the capital’s overall growth this year, according to Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue.

Business Vietcombank provides 65 mln USD in credit to PV Gas pipeline project The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) has agreed to provide 1.5 trillion VND (65.1 million USD) in credit for the PetroVietnam Gas Corporation (PV Gas) to finance the second phase of the adjusted Nam Con Son 2 Gas Pipeline Project.