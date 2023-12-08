Destinations Chua Chan Mountain: An enchanting destination in Dong Nai province Chua Chan Mountain is a captivating destination renowned for its natural beauty and awe-inspiring landscapes. As the second highest mountain in the southeastern region, it boasts steep cliffs and a rich diversity of ecosystems. Its close proximity to Ho Chi Minh City makes it a popular choice among young adventurers.

Business Ba Ria - Vung Tau taps into cruise tourism potential The port complex of Cai Mep - Thi Vai in Ba Ria - Vung Tau continually welcomed international cruise ships with thousands of tourists over the past months, a sign of cruise tourism recovery in this southern province and Vietnam at large.

Travel HCM City launches new night tour A new night tour made its debut in Ho Chi Minh City on December 6 as part of activities in the ongoing Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week.

Travel Ba Ria-Vung Tau developing coastal tourism urban areas The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau is working to improve its tourism brand and overall experience for visitors, on the back of its advantages like year-long mild and warm climate with beaches, rich and diverse mangrove ecosystems and harmonious tourism infrastructure.