Business July’s retail sale of goods, services surges Vietnam’s retail sale of goods and services in July is estimated at 486 trillion VND (20.8 billion USD), up 2.4% m-o-m, and 42.6% y-o-y, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Disbursed public investment up 22.5% in July About 46.2 trillion VND (nearly 1.98 billion USD) of investment capital sourced from the state budget was disbursed in July, up 22.5% from a year earlier, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Reference exchange rate down 7 VND on August 2 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,154 VND/USD on August 2, down 7 VND from the previous day.