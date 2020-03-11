For important international events, security measures have been always strengthened. For the events during the outbreak of COVID-1 like the ASEAN Economic Ministers Retreat and related meetings, medical checks have been prioritized alongside security measures.



From halls to conference rooms, hand sanitizers and face masks are available. Vietnam’s preparation is appreciated by the delegates to the events.



Vietnam is making great efforts to ensure safety for the 26th ASEAN Economic Ministers Retreat and related meetings, which took place in Da Nang from March 8-11 and saw the participation of hundreds of delegates from member countries, ASEAN Secretariat and partners, as well as international and domestic journalists./.

VNA