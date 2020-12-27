Business Online sales boom as Tet approaches With people afraid to visit public places like supermarkets because of COVID-19, e-commerce floors have become a convenient and safe shopping place for Tet items.

Business Insurance market sees growth this year despite COVID-19 Vietnam’s insurance market has experienced growth this year, while many other sectors are suffering a lot of negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Business Shrimp exports enjoy robust growth during 2020 Vietnam's shrimp exports are expected to record a dramatic increase of 12.4% to 3.78 billion USD in comparison with other export items this year despite suffering from the adverse impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Business HCM City to move ports out to ease congestion on roads Ho Chi Minh City will continue to move its ports to its outskirts to ease congestion on roads outside them and build new ones under a national port master plan for 2020-2030.