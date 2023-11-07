Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung at the National Assembly's question-and-answer session on November 7 (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said mechanisms have been put in place for cooperation with cross-border social media platforms to remove harmful and false information in replying to National Assembly deputies' questions about measures to handle misleading advertising of functional foods and pharmaceuticals on online platforms. Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said mechanisms have been put in place for cooperation with cross-border social media platforms to remove harmful and false information in replying to National Assembly deputies' questions about measures to handle misleading advertising of functional foods and pharmaceuticals on online platforms.

At the question-and-answer session at the NA on November 7, the minister also said regulations have been issued regarding the responsibilities of all parties involved in this field.

Regarding internet access in remote and mountainous areas, Minister Hung noted that there are still 420 areas in need of coverage. The ministry aims to complete this task by June 2024.



He said the 4G population coverage in Vietnam now is 99.8%, compared to 99.4% in upper middle income countries.

Hung was among ministers going before the NA on November 7 to answer questions on matters in education-training, healthcare, labour, social affairs, and information and communication, as part of the question-and-answer activity at the 15th NA’s ongoing sixth session.



Asked about the low ratio of ethnic minority people among workers sent abroad to work under contract (only 5%), Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung stated that specific programmes supporting them have been implemented, offering free vocational training and foreign language training.



Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung (Photo: VNA) Asked about the low ratio of ethnic minority people among workers sent abroad to work under contract (only 5%), Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung stated that specific programmes supporting them have been implemented, offering free vocational training and foreign language training. However, due to their lifestyle and customs, ethnic workers have difficulties in adapting to working environment in foreign countries, leading to the small number of them working abroad, the minister said./.

