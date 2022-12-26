Society of Learning Promotion present scholarships for students who won medals medals at international Olympiad and science and engineering contests in 2022. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Education and Training on December 26 organised a meeting to honour 33 Vietnamese students who won medals at international Olympiad and science and engineering contests in 2022.

This year, Vietnamese students brought home a total of 13 gold medals, 12 silver medals, eight bronze ones, and five certificates of merit.

Vietnamese teams continued to be among the top ten best performers. Specifically, Vietnam was ranked fourth at the International Math Olympiad 2022, fifth at the International Physics Olympiad, second at the Chemistry Olympiad, ninth at the Biology event, third at the Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad and eighth at the Asian Physics Olympiad.



Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do said that the outstanding performance of the medalists inspired both students and teachers, and the community in striving to enhance the knowledge of the people, train human resources, and nurture talents for the country./.