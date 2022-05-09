Society Quang Ninh: Co To island’s Ho Chi Minh memorial site granted special national relic title A memorial to late President Ho Chi Minh on Co To island in the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh received its certificate as a special national relic site at a ceremony on May 7.

Society Hanoi fully ready for SEA Games 31 The capital city of Hanoi has been fully ready for SEA Games 31 and the opening ceremony in particular, amid the fight against COVID-19 across Southeast Asia.

Society PM tours socio-economic establishments in Thai Binh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspected a series of socio-economic locations in the northern province of Thai Binh on May 8

Society 📝 OP-ED: Ethnic minority traditions promoted in cultural industry development As the Government continues to develop the country’s cultural industry, ethnic traditional values have been considered a valuable resource for building a diverse and unified Vietnamese identity.