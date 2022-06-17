Tourist s take a boat ride on the Huong (Perfume) River which flows through Hue city. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A media trip called "Visit Hue" will be held for the first time with the participation of special guests, aiming to promote Thua Thien-Hue and attract domestic and international tourists to the central province.



The June 20-26 trip is organised by the provincial Department of Tourism in response to Festival Hue 2022.



Participating in the trip are bloggers Ly Thanh Co, Le Ha Truc and Lo Huu Duc Anh, actor Binh An, stylist Monsimi, Vlogger Hachi Hachi, photographer Vu Bao Khanh, Titokers Melon, Duong Vu and Hukha.



These special travellers will experience new tourism products such as rowing on Tam Giang Lagoon, viewing Hue’s ancient capital from a giant hot air balloon, and going on a zipline or highwire at Thanh Tan Hot Springs. They will also enjoy Hue dishes, street foods and royal cuisine. The trip is hoped to inspire them to write stories.



Speaking at a press conference held in Hanoi on June 17, Director of the Thua Thien-Hue Department of Tourism Nguyen Van Phuc said that the idea of organising the media trip had been initiated for a long time. However, it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



It is expected to contribute to restoring tourism activities and attract investors to Hue./.