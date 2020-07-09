At the event (Photo: thanhtra.com.vn)



Hanoi (VNA) - Results of a study into mediation at the grassroots level by the Justice Initiatives Facilitation Fund (JIFF) were discussed in Hanoi on July 8.

The event was co-held by the Vietnam Judicial Support Association for the Poor (VIJUSAP), Oxfam in Vietnam, and JIFF.

In an address, VIJUSAP President Dr Ta Thi Minh Ly said mediation at the grassroots level holds a great importance, as this is the first step in handling differences of opinion and legal violations, and serves as a cornerstone for stability and solidarity in the community and in socio-economic development.

It also helps protect citizens’ legitimate rights and benefits, especially those of the disadvantaged.

However, Ly noted, the study also found that access to mediation at the grassroots level remains limited, as people only pay attention to the issue when conflicts and disputes occur.

Local customs can also create conditions unfavourable for mediation.

She pointed out that there is a lack of constant communication, personnel, and documents on the issue, among other concerns.

During the discussion, delegates analysed bottlenecks in policies and legal regulations and put forward recommendations to improve mediation at the grassroots level.

Vietnam needs to amend legal regulations on the issue and review the role of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and social organisations in the establishment of mediation groups, they said.

Pham Quang Tu, Deputy Country Director of Oxfam Vietnam, said the participation of many stakeholders, especially women, is significant in raising the efficiency of mediation at the grassroots level./.