Health Another 12 COVID-19 patients in Da Nang, Quang Nam given all-clear Ten COVID-19 patients, including an eight-month-old baby, were declared to recover fully in the central city of Da Nang, along with two others in neighbouring Quang Nam province on August 13.

Health Vietnam, US share experience in treating COVID-19 patients with chronic kidney failure Vietnamese and US experts and doctors on August 12 shared experience in treating patients with end-stage chronic kidney failure amid the COVID-19 outbreaks, as most of the COVID-19 deaths in Vietnam are related to this disease.

Health One more COVID-19 patient dies, tally now at 18 A 52-year-old woman in Cam Le district in the central city of Da Nang has become the 18th patient who died of COVID-19-related complications, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son announced on August 13.