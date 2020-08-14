Medical centres told to step up COVID-19 prevention measures
Hand disinfection is compulsory at medical facilities. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Health care facilities have been told to step up screening measures and early tests for SARS-CoV-2 for patients and health workers with symptoms.
The Ministry of Health sent a letter early this week to cities and provinces’ People’s Committees on strengthening supervision and promoting measures of COVID-19 prevention and control in health care establishments.
Heads of People’s Committees were told to instruct relevant agencies to carry out measures of pandemic prevention and infection control amid the increasing number of people infected with the disease across the country and the high risk of infection in health care facilities.
Directors of health care establishments should continue to review, consolidate and strictly implement regulations on disease infection prevention and control measures and urgently overcome existing problems when detecting risks and dangers in pandemic prevention, as well as list and follow up all on medical staff, patients and cases related to urgent notifications of the Ministry of Health.
Patients and medical staff with symptoms and those with an unclear epidemiological history should be given early tests to ensure rapid detection and timely quarantine.
Directors of medical establishments and heads of relevant units are responsible for failures of pandemic prevention.
Previously, the Ministry of Health issued a decision setting up five special teams to inspect the COVID-19 prevention and control at medical facilities./.
