Hotline: (024) 39411349
Society

Medical declaration made compulsory for all passengers entering Vietnam

Given the complicated developments of COVID-19 outbreak, all passengers entering Vietnam must fill in a medical declaration online or at the airports before entering Vietnam from 6:00am on March 7.
VNA

  • The declaration could be made on the website http://www.suckhoetoandan.vn/khaiyte, or at the airports before boarding (Photo: VNA)

  • Health workers check passengers’ medical declaration before entering Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

  • Health workers check passengers’ medical declaration before immigration (Photo: VNA)

  • The declaration could be made on the website http://www.suckhoetoandan.vn/khaiyte, or at the airports before entering Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

  • Health workers at Noi Bai international airport check passengers’ medical declaration before entering Vietnam, March 7, 2020 (Photo: VNA)

  • Health workers at Noi Bai international airport check passengers’ medical declaration before entering Vietnam, March 7, 2020 (Photo: VNA)

  • Vietjet Air’s cabin crew fill in medical declaration before entering Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

  • Health workers at Noi Bai international airport check passengers’ medical declaration before boarding, March 7, 2020 (Photo: VNA)

  • Passengers entering Vietnam fill in medical declaration forms (Photo: VNA)

  • Health workers at Noi Bai international airport check passengers’ medical declaration before immigration, March 7, 2020 (Photo: VNA)

  • Health workers at Noi Bai international airport check passengers’ medical declaration before immigration, March 7, 2020 (Photo: VNA)

  • Passengers entering Vietnam fill a medical declarations before immigration (Photo: VNA)

  • Passengers entering Vietnam fill medical declaration forms (Photo: VNA)

  • Health workers at Noi Bai international airport check passengers’ medical declaration before entering Vietnam, March 7, 2020 (Photo: VNA)

Other albums