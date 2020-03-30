Medical plane crashes in Philippines, killing all eight people aboard
A medical evacuation plane exploded during take-off in the Philippine capital of Manila on March 29, killing all eight people on board.
The scene of the accident (Source: EPA)
General Manager of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Eddie Monreal said that the plane, owned by a Philippines-registered charter service Lionair, had been bound for Haneda, Japan, but burst into flames at the end of the runway around 8.00pm, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
On board the plane were six Filipinos, one American and one Canadian, Monreal said.
No passenger survived in the accident, he added, refusing to provide further detail.
The twin-jet West Wind 24 plane was carrying three medical personnel, three flight crew, a patient and a companion, Richard Gordon, a senator and head of the Philippine Red Cross, said on Twitter./.