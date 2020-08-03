At Quang Nam Central General Hospital (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Health Ministry has asked five hospitals to send experts to the Quang Nam Central General Hospital and the Hue Central General Hospital to provide support in the treatment of serious COVID-19 cases.

In an urgent dispatch to the directors of Cho Ray Hospital, the University Medical Centre Ho Chi Minh City, and the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases, the ministry asked them to send experts to Quang Nam given the complex developments of COVID-19 in Da Nang and nearby provinces.

On the same day, head of the Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Examination and Treatment, Associate Professor and Dr Luong Ngoc Khue signed two documents requesting that hospitals at higher levels deploy staff to the second branch of the Hue Central Hospital.

Accordingly, the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases was assigned to send a rapid-response team to assist the effort. The Hanoi Medical University Hospital was also tasked with sending experts in intensive care to the branch.

Earlier, on August 2, head of the Hanoi Medical University Hospital Ta Thanh Van sent a working team of eight experts to the Quang Nam Central General Hospital.

The team will also offer help to Da Nang city and other central provinces./.