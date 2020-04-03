Medical students in Ho Chi Minh City volunteer to join in COVID-19 fight
Students of University of Medicine and Pharmacy are ready to take part in epidemic prevention popularization campaign (Photo: VNA)
Hundreds of final year students of Pham Ngoc Thach Medical University and Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy are being trained and ready to support epidemiological investigation and health monitoring of people in quarantine zones in the city (Photo:VNA)f
Final-year students of Pham Ngoc Thach Medical University are trained how to use protective gear (Photo: VNA)
Medical students popularise preventive measures of COVID-19 epidemic for youth union members (Photo: VNA)
