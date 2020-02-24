Medical supplies with inflated prices removed from e-commerce sites
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese e-commerce platforms has forced the removal of thousands of medical supplies from online shops for selling at inflated prices, as part of efforts to keep the market stable during the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), as of February 24, Vietnamese top e-commerce players such as Sendo, Shopee, Lazada, Tiki, chotot, fado, bibomart and concung, among others, examined 463,865 online stores with more than 1.75 million medical products.
As many as 5,200 sellers with over 21,000 products were handled for pricing violations during the inspections.
On Sendo.vn, 3,000 products in the category of medical mask and 500 alcohol hand-wash gel items were removed. Meanwhile, the numbers of removed items on Shopee.vn were over 3,500 and 500, respectively.
The ministry said that other e-commerce platforms also tackled nearly 1,000 merchants selling nearly 10,000 face mask items, and 700 others selling nearly 1,000 hand-washing gel products at soaring prices./.