Wonkwang Health Science University. (Photo: Wonkwang)

Seoul (VNA) – Representatives of the Wonkwang medical organisation and the Vietnamese Association in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on March 3 signed a memorandum of understanding on collaboration to provide medical support for the Vietnamese community in this Northeast Asian country.



Under the MoU, the two sides agreed to set up a mechanism for cooperation in the use of Wonkwang medical services, including emergency case that need urgent health assistance.



Accordingly, Wonkwang, with five hospitals in the cities of Incheon, Hwaseong, Iksan, Gunsan, Cheongju, is committed to reducing the costs of medical services for Vietnamese residing in the country by up to 50%, and supporting those who suffer work-related accidents.



It will also lower medical expenses that are not paid by health insurance for Vietnamese citizens living in RoK when they receive treatment, surgeries and general health examination.





At the signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the signing ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Nguyen Vu Tung applauded the cooperation between Wonkwang and the association, saying that it is a very meaningful activity for caring for the health of the Vietnamese community in this nation.



The diplomat expressed his hope that through the signing of the MoU, the sides will continue to foster relations, providing good support for the Vietnamese living here.



Wonkwang Chairman Oh Soung-bae said the signing of the MoU marks the start of a bilateral medical cooperation programme and pledged that his organisation will help the Vietnamese community receive the most favourable health care services./.