Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – The Thua Thien – Hue Rehabilitation Hospital held the first training course in rehabilitation for children living with cerebral palsy for medical workers in communes in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on June 27-29.



With the support of the Federation Handicap International (HI), the course is part of a programme to be carried out in nine local districts and city between now and September.



The programme is within the framework of a project on strengthening rehabilitation care and training funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) through HI and conducted by partners in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Dong Nai, Da Nang, Quang Tri and Thua Thien – Hue.



Medical workers in communes were equipped with knowledge and skills to detect cerebral palsy in children, care for children affected by the diseases at different ages and train them in basic daily movements.



On the occasion, the HI partnered with the Thua Thien – Hue Rehabilitation Hospital to offer training courses on providing rehabilitation for patients after suffering from stroke, brain trauma, spina bifida and hydrocephalus.



A representative from HI said the organisation is working with Vietnamese agencies to fine-tune policies to improve lives of the disabled in Vietnamese localities.



Earlier from June 17-28, a delegation from the US’s Resuge International offered free surgery to 60 patients with birth defects at Hue Central Hospital in Phong Dien district, Thua Thien – Hue province.-VNA