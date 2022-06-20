Health Eureka moment for African swine fever vaccine in Vietnam The successful production of an African swine fever vaccine is a significant development for the pig breeding sector in Vietnam, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.

Health Vietnam confirms 723 new COVID-19 infections A total of 723 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Vietnam on June 17, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Global programme delivers health benefits for Vietnamese youth More than 49,300 young Vietnamese have learned about risky behaviours and preventive measures associated with non-communicable diseases (NCDs), thanks to three years of instruction from the Young Health Programme (YHP).