Business Vietnam-Korea Industrial Business Trade Week slated for next week A trade promotion event connecting the Republic of Korea’s fundamental industrial manufacturing enterprises (PPURI Industry) and Vietnamese importers will be held online during July 4-8 by the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

Business Real estate firms advised to catch up with green growth trend Positive changes in the real estate sector are crucial if the country wants to meet its green growth targets. Along with construction, the sector is the source of nearly 40% of carbon emissions in the world and consumes about 36 percent of total power generated globally, according to experts.

Business Vietnam to replant 107,000ha of coffee by 2025 Vietnam aims to replant or transplant about 107,000ha of coffee in the 2021 – 2025 period, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).