Meeting discusses amendments to decrees on SOE equitisation
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh chaired a meeting on August 10 to review draft decrees that amend and supplement a number of Government decrees on equitising State-owned enterprises (SOEs) and divesting State capital from businesses.
Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh chairs the meeting in Hanoi on August 10 (Photo: VNA)
To clear legal barriers and speed up the equitisation and divestment processes, the Government and Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Finance to draft decrees amending and supplementing Government Decrees No 126/2017/ND-CP, 91/2015/ND-CP, and 32/2018/ND-CP.
At the meeting, the Ministry of Finance proposed measures for land rearrangement and use during the SOE equitisation and discussed State capital divestment at enterprises with demand for increasing their capital.
It also suggested clarifying cultural and historical values in the initial price transfer of State capital, among other issues.
Binh directed the ministry to continue examining and adjusting the decrees to tackle obstacles related to financial mechanisms and policies.
Changes must be in line with the law on the management and use of public assets, he said, stressing that SOEs work with local authorities to set prices for public assets or return them to localities in line with the law, in the spirit of not letting assets on land go to waste.
Ninety-three SOEs must complete their equitisation by the end of this year under Decision No 26/2019/QD-TTg issued by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in August 2019. Thirty-eight are based in HCM City and 13 in Hanoi./.