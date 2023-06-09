A Vietnamese team departs for UN peacekeeping mission (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of National Defence held the first meeting of the Steering Committee for making a proposal on the building of a law on participation in the United Nations peacekeeping operations in Hanoi on June 9.



At the event, Col. Pham Manh Thang, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) - the standing unit of the Steering Committee, presented a draft summary report on the enforcement of laws regarding the participation in the UN peacekeeping activities, and a report on the preparation of documents for building the law on participation in the UN peacekeeping operations.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien who is also head of the Defence Ministry’s Steering Committee on participation in the UN peacekeeping operations, asked relevant agencies to promptly perfect the draft report on reviewing legal enforcement regarding the participation in the UN peacekeeping activities to submit to ministries and agencies concerned for feedback.



He urged the VDPO to work closely with units concerned to thoroughly prepare for the upcoming conference on reviewing legal enforcements regarding the participation in the UN peacekeeping operations, and ensure the quality, progress of and fulfil requirements set for building the law on participation in the UN peacekeeping operations.

At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

The system of Vietnamese legal documents regarding the UN peacekeeping operations has been relatively complete, including the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 130/2020/QH14 on the participation in UN peacekeeping forces in line with the 2013 Constitution, the 2018 Law on National Defence and the 2018 Law on People's Public Security.



Further attention has been paid to personnel training, provision of necessary materials and equipment as well as communications campaign about the effort./.