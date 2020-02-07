Society Vietnam working closely with China in nCoV combat: spokeswoman Vietnam has been cooperating actively with China to control the acute respiratory disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and protect citizens of both countries in the fight against this virus, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Society University councils pave way for autonomy: Minister Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha has said his priority this year is giving authority to university councils to hasten universities’ transition to greater autonomy.

Society Visitors come from or transit in China’s nCoV-hit areas to be quarantined The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked municipal and provincial tourism departments to keep track of visitors who come from or transit through new coronavirus (nCoV)-hit areas of China in order to quarantine any suspected infection cases.

Society Vietnamese province assists Chinese region in nCoV fight Vietnam’s northern border province of Lang Son presented 350,000 medical face masks to the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China on February 6 to join hands in the fight against the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV).