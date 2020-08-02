Meeting held to direct response to Storm Sinlaku
Boats docked at Ngoc Hai fishing port in Hai Phong city for shelter during storm (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A meeting took place in Hanoi on August 2 to issue directions on response to Storm Sinlaku, which was forecast to hit Vietnam’s mainland at noon.
Sinlaku is the second to enter the East Sea since the beginning of this year.
At the function, deputy head of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Tran Quang Hoai required ministries, sectors and localities to swiftly and fully implement the Prime Minister’s Dispatch 1021/CD-TTg issued on August 1 on storm response.
Hoai asked border forces to check the number of vessels in risky areas and get save and rescue plans ready right after the meeting.
The Directorate of Water Resources was tasked with closely monitoring rainfall and flooding situations to promptly apply anti-flood measures, while the Electricity of Vietnam was requested to inform the steering committee on the current state of Hoa Binh and Son La hydropower reservoirs.
The central steering committee’s Standing Office will constantly update localities in areas where the storm is forecast to go through, while monitoring flash floods and landslides in the provinces from Hoa Binh in the north to Quang Binh in the central region.
The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, meanwhile, was assigned to closely follow the developments of the storm, rain, and flood, particularly in the central coastal provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An, to issue prompt predictions and alerts.
According to Mai Van Khiem, director of the centre, on August 2, northern and central localities are forecast to have heavy rains with rainfalls averaging from 100-150mm during 24 hours.
He said alarming water levels have been spotted in several rivers in the regions, including Da, Thao, Boi and Hoang Long rivers. Possible flash flood and landslides are projected for northern mountainous areas, provinces from the northern central province of Thanh Hoa to the central province of Quang Tri, and the Central Highlands area.
The Border Guard High Command reported that, as of 5 am on August 2, it had checked and informed about the storm movement for 56,174 vessels and 233,900 people. Boats operating on waters from Nam Dinh to Nghe An have found shelters to dock./.