Hanoi (VNA) - The steering committee for the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic and mountainous areas for 2021-2030 convened a meeting on March 22 under the chair of Permanent Deputy Prime Minister



As heard at the function, the feasibility study of the programme has been completed and preliminarily assessed by the State Appraisal Council.



According to Do Van Chien, Minister-Chairman of the Government Committee of Ethnic Minority Affairs, the National Assembly's Resolution 88/2019/QH14 on approving the master plan on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas for 2021-2030 sets an ambitious goal for the average income of ethnic minorities to double in 2025 compared to 2020. Meanwhile, 99 and 90 percent of the group will get access to electricity from the national grid and hygiene water, respectively.

Addressing the meeting, Binh said in the 2016-2020 period, the average economic growth rate of ethnic and mountainous areas stood at 7 percent, higher than the national average. The economic structure shifted in the right direction, initially forming commodity agro-forestry production areas, while gradual infrastructure perfection met demand for socio-economic development. The number of poverty households decreased sharply, while pressing issues on free migration and religious activities were basically tackled.

He also pointed to a number shortcomings, including slow implementation of a number of policies due to a lack of investment as well as low quality of health, education, and culture services.

The official ordered all ministries, sectors and localities involved in the programme to build detailed plans for prompt implementation of related projects right after they are approved by the National Assembly and the Prime Minister in terms of capital and investment decision./.

