A doctor examines a patient at a COVID-19 treatment facility in Ho Chi Minh City’s Thu Duc City. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Human resources in the health sector of Ho Chi Minh City have undergone many changes in terms of quantity, quality and structure, said Tang Chi Thuong, director of the municipal Department of Health.



Speaking at a meeting of outstanding doctors in the training of medical human resources held on February 21, he said that there were 20 doctors per 10,000 people in 2020, compared with just 16 doctors in 2016.



According to Thuong, although HCM City has the highest number of doctors in the country, this figure is still low in comparison with that of developed countries such as Australia (38), New Zealand (34), the Republic of Korea and Japan (25). Thus, the health sector is facing challenges with the training of medical human resources in the current period, in order to meet the needs of the people, he said.



Pointing out the paradox that exists in the training of medical personnel, Thuong said that the number of specialist doctors is always much higher than that of general practitioners. He attributed it to the fact that newly graduated doctors tend to become specialists.



"This paradox makes it difficult for primary health care activities at grassroots levels to develop," he said.



Many types of health workers have not been trained by medical institutions or trained in insufficient numbers compared to actual needs.



For example, paramedic has not yet been included on the training list, Thuong said, adding that it is essential to complement the city's 115 emergency network.



Chairman of the Council of the Ho Chi Minh University of Medicine and Pharmacy Tran Diep Tuan said the importance of the grassroots health care system was reaffirmed during the COVID-19 pandemic.



One of the issues that should be settled in the near future is that lack of exchange between the medical staff and training system, he said.



Tuan cited experiences of other countries as an example. When facing a situation like HCM City, they will immediately change the training model for new graduates. Specifically, after graduation, nurses and doctors will be trained in key areas related to community and family health to work at grassroots health care centres, gaining the trust of local residents. However, he stressed that favourable conditions should be created for health staff to encourage them to stay with these facilities for a long time.



Addressing the event, Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said the city administration with work with the health department in devising solutions to the above-mentioned problems./.