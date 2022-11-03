Environment 112 wild animals released into national park in southern province A total of 112 wild animals saved from captivity on various occasions have been released into Bu Gia Map National Park in the southern province of Binh Phuoc.

Environment Workshop seeks measures to ensure water resources security A workshop on river basin planning, water scarcity management and prevention of water resources imbalance was held in Hanoi on November 3.

Environment Can Tho to build embankment along erosion-prone Tra Noc River The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho will build an embankment to prevent erosion along the Tra Noc River in Binh Thuy district in 2023-25 at a cost of 270 billion VND (10.9 million USD).

Environment Hue city goes ‘green’ by boosting electric traffic The central province of Thua Thien – Hue has been closely cooperating with international organisations and partners in boosting 'green' traffic by encouraging electric vehicles in the Master Plan 2021-2030 for submission to the Government for approval by the end of this year.