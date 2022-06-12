Meeting marks World Oceans Day, Vietnam’s sea-island week in Phu Yen
Caitlin Wiesen, Acting Interim Resident Coordinator for the United Nations (UN) and UN Development Programme Resident Representative in Vietnam, speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)Phu Yen (VNA) – A meeting took place in the south-central province of Phu Yen to celebrate World Oceans Day (June 8) and the Vietnam Sea and Island Week, which began on June 1.
Held in a hybrid format, the event attracted the participation of central and local officials, and representatives of coastal localities and international organisations in Vietnam.
In his remarks, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha believed that Vietnam will achieve more in its general natural resources management and environmental protection of seas and islands in contribution to preserve the green planet and clean ocean of mankind.
Head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh highlighted the Party and State's consistent policy on sustainable and comprehensive development of seas and islands as well as marine resources and economy in association with ensuring national defence, security, safety, sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction at sea.
Caitlin Wiesen, Acting Interim Resident Coordinator for the United Nations (UN) and UN Development Programme Resident Representative in Vietnam, said the UN is proud to have cooperated with the Government of Vietnam in such important areas as climate change, circular economy, especially marine spatial planning for sustainable oceans growth.
Wiesen hoped for the ties' further development toward an environmentally friendly future by 2050.
Chairman of the Phu Yen People’s Committee Tran Huu The said the participation of leaders, localities and international friends are spreading the message of protecting the environment, seas, and islands.
In response to World Oceans Day, themed Revitalisation: Collective Action for the Ocean, the Vietnam Sea and Island Week 2022 highlights sustainable development of sea-based economy in association with preservation of biodiversity and marine ecosystems, aiming to address challenges and limitations in developing the marine economy in Vietnam./.