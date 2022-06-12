Environment Ha Tinh: Vu Quang national park receives rare wild animals The Vu Quang National Park in the central province of Ha Tinh on August 11 received an Assam macaque and a pangolin from the local border force.

Environment Government, partners discuss mangrove afforestation in Mekong Delta Local authorities and experts from international organisations and partners have discussed measures to increase the mangrove restoration and afforestation in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region at a workshop in Hanoi.

Environment Wetlands conservation significant as nearly 40 percent of Vietnam’s landmass Vietnam is home to nearly 12 million hectares of wetlands or 37 percent of the total natural land area. The majority of these wetland can be found in the Mekong Delta region of southern Vietnam.

Environment Ben Tre intensifies efforts to conserve migratory wild birds Vice Chairman of the Ben Tre People’s Committee Nguyen Minh Canh has signed an official dispatch requesting state agencies and localities in the Mekong Delta province to implement urgent measures to preserve migratory wild birds in Vietnam.