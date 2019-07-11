National Assembly Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A meeting took place in Hanoi on July 11 to mark World Population Day (July 11) under the theme of Vietnam’s 25 years implementing the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development’ Programme of Action.



Speaking at the event, National Assembly Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu said as an UN member taking part in the conference, Vietnam has so far realized all goals set in its Programme of Action.



Vietnam achieved the replacement level fertility at 2.1 children per woman in 2006, a decade ahead of the target, and has maintained the rate to date. The country has entered a period of golden population structure, while average life expectancy has increased continuously to reach 73.5.



The achievements have contributed significantly to Vietnam’s realization of UN millennium development goals and its overall socio-economic growth, particularly in alleviating poverty and raising people’s living standards, Luu stated.



He also pointed to a number of population challenges facing the country, including uneven birth rate among localities, high risk of gender imbalance, and aging population, among others.



The official requested the Health Ministry and General Office for Population Family Planning strengthen their apparatus and personnel and make recommendations to population policies and strategies.



UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra stated UN agencies in Vietnam are committed to assisting the country in ensuring its people’s access to health care services, including reproductive and sexual health care.-VNA