World Indonesia: Presidential candidate age limit to go trial The Constitutional Court of Indonesia announced on November 7 that it will try a motion challenging its recent decision which amended the age limit of presidential and vice presidential candidates and opened the path for President Joko Widodo's eldest son to enter the upcoming election.

Videos Vietnam joins Defence & Security 2023 show in Thailand A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army Sen. Lieut. Gen Phung Si Tan attended the Defence & Security 2023 show that opened in Thailand on November 6.

World Data of Singapore luxury resort customters hacked The Singaporean intergrated resort operator Marina Bay Sands (MBS) announced on November 7 that a recent cyberattack has affected personal data of 650,000 members of its Sands LifeStyle rewards programme.

World UK newspaper highlights Vietnam’s growth potential Vietnam is now a thriving regional hub with ample scope for further rapid development, assessed an article recently published on the UK news site of financial analysis moneyweek.com.