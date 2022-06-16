Business Efforts needed to develop national brand of Vietnamese ginseng Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quoc Doanh has stressed the need to develop Vietnamese ginseng into a product with national brand.

Business Workshop seeks to boost Lai Chau’s tea exports The Middle East, North Africa and South Africa are potential markets for tea products from Lai Chau province but their export is still modest due to a lack of information on each other and effective connections, Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu has said.

Business Reference exchange rate stays stable The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,093 VND/USD on June 16, unchanged from the previous day.